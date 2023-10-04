HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Burnley 2

Luton suffered a cruel 2-1 defeat against Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.
After Lyle Foster put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half time, it looked like Town had rescued a point when Elijah Adebayo netted with six minutes to go, only for the Clarets to immediately win it through Jacob Bruun Larsen’s wonderful curler.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Keeper had to be alert to tip over Amdouni's close range header in the first half, but was unable to prevent Foster finding the bottom corner when the South African went clean through. Denied Koleosho at the start of the second period in front of a Burnley travelling contingent who remembered his Blackburn connections. Quiet after that though until he was left grasping at thin air from Bruun Larsen’s curler. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Issa Kabore: 5
Rather erratic display from the on-loan Manchester City youngster as he didn’t ever look completely comfortable out there, often very frantic whenever on the ball and then trying to win it back. Bar one brilliant cross for Ogbene, he was caught out of position at times as Burnley were able to get some joy down the flanks when they broke through Luton’s press. Taken off early in the second period for Adebayo. Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Teden Mengi: 7
Full Premier League debut in place of Burke after impressing during his second half outing at Everton. Looked very calm when on the ball, as he used it well on the whole and managed his Burnley opponents impressively, making some important interceptions. Delivered a few decent diagonals and wasn't afraid to get stuck in with one brave sliding block which clearly hurt. Might have scored too, only to unleash an air shot, but can be more than satisfied with his efforts. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
Found Foster a real handful especially in a first half that Burnley had the better of, the South African international back from suspension at just the wrong time for Luton. Caught by the movement of the forward, as he went straight through the middle to put the visitors in front. Had far more of a handle on him after the break but couldn't repeat his Everton heroics in the Clarets box with two attempts going wide. Photo: Warren Little