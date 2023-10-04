HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Burnley 2

3 . Teden Mengi: 7

Full Premier League debut in place of Burke after impressing during his second half outing at Everton. Looked very calm when on the ball, as he used it well on the whole and managed his Burnley opponents impressively, making some important interceptions. Delivered a few decent diagonals and wasn't afraid to get stuck in with one brave sliding block which clearly hurt. Might have scored too, only to unleash an air shot, but can be more than satisfied with his efforts. Photo: Marc Atkins