HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Coventry City 1 (The Hatters win 6-5 on penalties)

1 . Ethan Horvath: 7

Thought it was going to be a fairly comfortable afternoon at one stage, such was Luton’s dominance, however play-off finals are never quite like that. Beaten by Hamer’s excellent finish, but although City threatened, he didn't have too many actual shots to save, bar Gyokeres' angled snapshot. Affected by a hamstring injury late on, but stayed on for penalties, as although he couldn't get near any of them, he didn't have to in the end. Photo: Liam Smith