HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Coventry City 1 (The Hatters win 6-5 on penalties)

To see how the Hatters rated during what was an emotional and downright wonderful afternoon at Wembley Stadium, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Thought it was going to be a fairly comfortable afternoon at one stage, such was Luton’s dominance, however play-off finals are never quite like that. Beaten by Hamer’s excellent finish, but although City threatened, he didn't have too many actual shots to save, bar Gyokeres' angled snapshot. Affected by a hamstring injury late on, but stayed on for penalties, as although he couldn't get near any of them, he didn't have to in the end. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7.5
Displayed terrific reserves of energy to cover the right flank in the way he did for the entire 120 minutes, typifying his loan spell with the Hatters. Made sure City’s attacks on his wing didn’t often lead to much as Town fans will all be hoping he is back in the orange kit for the Premier League campaign next season. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 8
Thought he had given Luton the perfect start for the second game running when prodding home after Wilson had brilliantly saved Lockyer’s header only to be caught just offside. Miscommunication with Horvath was thankfully covered by Bell after the break and had a good handle on Gyokeres in the early stages. Got tougher as City improved, but put a massive effort in until cramp caught up with him during extra time. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: N/A
Not the showpiece event the defender will have wanted to experience at all. Early header almost put Luton 1-0 up but then collapsed to the floor when looking to chase a ball over the top and after the medical staff had treated him, was stretchered off. Thankfully recovering well in hospital now as the victory was dedicated to him. Photo: Liam Smith