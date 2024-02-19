HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Manchester United 2

1 . Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 9

After conceding twice in the opening six minutes, he might have expected to be fishing the ball out of the net a few more times with so long to go. The fact that he didn’t was down to a terrific performance from the Belgian, as he beat away Rashford's deflected drive in the first half, but it was after the break he was really called on. Pinched the ball off Dalot’s toes, with another great stop from Rashford, also denying Garnacho when he went clean through. Kept out Fernandes' free kick and later bravely prevented Højlund from completing his hat-trick too. Photo: Liam Smith