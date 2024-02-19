HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Manchester United 2

Luton fell just short in their attempts to gain another point to their Premier League survival hopes when they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Kenilworth Road on Sunday evening.
The Hatters had fallen 2-0 down inside seven minutes when Rasmus Højlund scored twice, before Carlton Morris quickly pulled one back. The hosts then gave everything in their attempts to level, but couldn’t breach the Red Devils’ goal again, and to find out how the Town players rated, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 9
After conceding twice in the opening six minutes, he might have expected to be fishing the ball out of the net a few more times with so long to go. The fact that he didn’t was down to a terrific performance from the Belgian, as he beat away Rashford's deflected drive in the first half, but it was after the break he was really called on. Pinched the ball off Dalot’s toes, with another great stop from Rashford, also denying Garnacho when he went clean through. Kept out Fernandes' free kick and later bravely prevented Højlund from completing his hat-trick too. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 8.5
After struggling to find space to run into against Sheffield United, this was an entirely different situation for the Irish international, as he had plenty of chances to stretch his legs and prove a real threat for the Hatters. Constantly got at Luke Shaw in the first half, drawing a booking from the full back who then had to go off with a recurrence of his injury. Went for goal after the break, one easy for Onana and then another not missing the top corner by much, as sent in a number of crosses, but just couldn't pick out a team-mate. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 8
Against the side where it all began for him, he got stuck into Rashford, preventing the England international from ever really having the space to show his true talents on the evening. With Luton looking to get back into the game, was part of a defence that found United's counter-attacks hard to deal with at times, but some of his passing to feet was sensational, often picking out a team-mate to get the Hatters up the pitch. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 7.5
An afternoon that saw Luton tested defensively from the word go, it looked like a long 90 minutes after going 2-0 behind so early, but the Hatters showed real spirit to ensure they weren't breached again. Showed real bravery to go one v one against Højlund at times wherever the attacker ended up, while was able to bring the ball forward with authority in the second period. Sent one free header wide in the first half while eyes lit up with the ball dropped to him after the break, but unfortunately United had enough players in the way. Photo: Liam Smith