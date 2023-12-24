HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Newcastle United 0

Andros Townsend’s first half goal was enough for Rob Edwards’ side to triumph and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the day, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
Having been the hero in recent home games, had a much quieter afternoon than he might have anticipated, although was still integral to the success when making a terrific point blank stop from Wilson in the first half. Grateful that Isak was a fraction offside when scoring in the second period as he controlled his area well, also using his feet to deny Guimaraes. With no stoppage time heartache, could finally celebrate a long overdue, but thoroughly deserved maiden Premier League clean sheet. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 8.5
Showed unbelievable reserves of energy to storm up and down the right flank in that opening 45 minutes, one moment in particular when he lost the ball only to then gallop back to dispossess the marauding Gordon a real stand-out. Reading of the game is improving all the time as he made a wonderful block to prevent Miley from putting United in front. Constant out ball for his midfielders, but unfortunately didn’t reappear for the second half due to a muscle issue. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 9
Did his job superbly as Luton kept their first top flight clean sheet of the season. When the Magpies pressed and prodded, he was able to stand firm and repel anything that came his way, ensuring Kaminski had some real protection throughout. Showed his skills at the other end too, blazing wide after a mazy foray up the pitch, as the one time he did get in a tangle, Isak found the net, but fortunately the forward was narrowly offside, VAR agreeing with the on-field call. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 9.5
Still amazing to think that it was just his seventh Premier League outing as the way he managed the experienced England international Callum Wilson was so impressive. Looked to get tight to his man and stop him from being able to turn, using his head and body well to do so, Able to get on the ball to bring it out and show his passing range too as Luton got things going. Embodied club captain Lockyer's bravery by throwing himself in the way of a number of Magpies shots as Town made sure they simply weren't going to be breached. Photo: Liam Smith