HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Newcastle United 0

4 . Gabe Osho: 9.5

Still amazing to think that it was just his seventh Premier League outing as the way he managed the experienced England international Callum Wilson was so impressive. Looked to get tight to his man and stop him from being able to turn, using his head and body well to do so, Able to get on the ball to bring it out and show his passing range too as Luton got things going. Embodied club captain Lockyer's bravery by throwing himself in the way of a number of Magpies shots as Town made sure they simply weren't going to be breached. Photo: Liam Smith