HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 2

2. James Bree: 7.5

Wingback is now starting to rack up the assists that his deliveries deserve as following a short corner routine, his lofted cross was met by the towering Morris for the opener. Had a go from range early on too, but then dropped into a back three that was left exposed for the late winner. Thought his free kick had led to an equaliser, only for the linesman's flag to go up.

Photo: Liam Smith