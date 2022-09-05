HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Town had led 1-0 with just 10 minutes to go thanks to Carlton Morris’s third goal of the season, only to concede twice in the closing stages, Tom Lockyer putting through his own net and then Thelo Aasgaard curling home from 20 yards.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, check out the gallery below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
With 80 minutes on the clock, he must have thought he was on his way to a second clean sheet at Kenilworth Road, such were the paucity of the visitors’ attacks. By full time it had all changed though, Lockyer unluckily deflecting a cross beyond him and then beaten by Aasgaard’s unerring 20-yard finish.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7.5
Wingback is now starting to rack up the assists that his deliveries deserve as following a short corner routine, his lofted cross was met by the towering Morris for the opener. Had a go from range early on too, but then dropped into a back three that was left exposed for the late winner. Thought his free kick had led to an equaliser, only for the linesman's flag to go up.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 8
One of Luton’s best performers on the day as restored to the starting line-up to replace Burke, he was impressive defensively, bravely throwing himself in the way of some Wigan blasts. Also looked good going forward too with some threatening advances as he might have made it two goals in two games, curling inches wide of the post.
Photo: Liam SMith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Had a ding-dong battle with Magennis for the first hour, using whatever means necessary he could to prevent the forward being able to win the ball. Almost on target himself with a header, and so unfortunate to turn Lang’s low cross-shot into the net. Unable to make one his usual last-ditch blocks as the Latics counter-attacked to win it.
Photo: Liam Smith