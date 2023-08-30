HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Gillingham 2

3 . Mads Andersen: 6.5

Moved into the centre of the back three for a first outing in his more preferred position. Dominated the skies as he came out on top of 12 aerial battles in total to ensure the visitors won next to nothing when they went long. Not quite as commanding on the floor though, Clarke escaping on the left to beat his recovery tackle and make it 2-1, while Nichols was left unmarked to cause a nervy final few minutes. Photo: Liam Smith