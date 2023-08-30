HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Gillingham 2

Luton made it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup after beating League Two Gillingham 3-2 at Kenilworth Road last night.
Jacob Brown, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow were all on target for the hosts, and to see how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Tim Krul: 6.5
Looked like he would have a fairly quiet debut in the first half with Luton well in control and shots at his goal few and far between. Anything but after the break though, beaten early on by Clarke and then getting a crucial leg to Nadesan's shot when facing him one-on-one. Few punches he might have caught, as although he just couldn't keep out Nichols' header, prevented penalties with a fingertip stop from William’s late attempt. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Tom Lockyer: 7
Switched to the right-sided centre half role as he got a great reception from the Luton faithful ahead of kick-off. Kept things solid in a first half that saw Town in the ascendancy with his searching passes from defence keeping the visitors on the back foot. Off at half time with Burke on in his place as he was kept fresh for the test of West Ham United on Friday. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Mads Andersen: 6.5
Moved into the centre of the back three for a first outing in his more preferred position. Dominated the skies as he came out on top of 12 aerial battles in total to ensure the visitors won next to nothing when they went long. Not quite as commanding on the floor though, Clarke escaping on the left to beat his recovery tackle and make it 2-1, while Nichols was left unmarked to cause a nervy final few minutes. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Amari'i Bell: 6
His mixed start to the campaign continued as the centre half found it hard going at times against the Gills forwards. After a decent enough first period, he didn't deal with a long ball forward at 1-1, Nadesan getting the better of him only to be denied by Krul’s leg, as the visitors had plenty more joy when attacking in the second half. Photo: Liam Smith