HATTERS RATED: Sheffield United 2 Luton Town 0

Luton saw their five game unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Sheffield United on Saturday. After a goalless first half, the Hatters conceded twice early in the second period, Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson on target, while they had to play the final half an hour with 10 men, Reece Burke sent off. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 5.5
Quiet first half as the Blades were restricted to hopeful attempts, but that all changed after the break, beaten by Brewster from close range, with Luton's defence then allowing Robinson a free header. Lost his footing a number of times.
2. Peter Kioso: 5.5
Was behind one of Town’s best moments in the first period when getting forward on the right and picking out Jerome for an opportunity. Struggled to contain the threat of ex-Hatter Norrington-Davies after the break though, the Blades easily on top.
3. Amari’i Bell: 5.5
One exciting advance in the first period as he had his heels clipped in a dangerous position. Those forays were few and far between though as Luton could never enjoy a great deal of possession, often hemmed back by their hosts.
4. Reece Burke: 6
Had been one of Luton’s better performers on the day, with some vital blocks and managed to overlap well too from his centre half position. Caught out by Brewster’s pace though as he picked up Town’s first red card of the season.