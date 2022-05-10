Hatters receive 2,336 tickets for Huddersfield play-off trip

Hatters will take on Huddersfield in the play-off semi final

Luton have received a full allocation of 2,336 seats for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Huddersfield Town on Monday, May 16.

The game at the John Smith’s Stadium, which kicks off at 7.45pm, sees away season ticket holders receiving one one ticket, with diamond season ticket holders able to collect one from the ticket office in person or by phone (on 01582 416976) from this morning.

Season ticket holders who have attended at least five away games this season can claim one ticket per person from Wednesday, with remaining tickets available to all season ticket holders from Thursday.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Friday.

Disabled supporters with Higher or Middle level DLA or PIP payments are entitled to a Carer free of charge.