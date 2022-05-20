Hatters release four youngsters from Development squad

Corey Panter has left Luton Town

Luton have announced that four players have been released from their Development squad following the end of their contracts at Kenilworth Road.

After midfielder Sam Beckwith revealed his departure earlier in the week, ending his 12 years with the Hatters, he was joined today by Corey Panter, Jake Peck and TQ Addy in leaving Town.

Defender Panter also came through the academy, joining Luton in 2009, as he had loan stints with Hendon and Biggleswade Town earlier in his career, penning a new development contract in June 2021.

He had a spell at Scottish Premier League side Dundee this year, plus National League North team Kidderminster Harriers, where he finished the campaign.

Midfielder Peck was another to progress through the ranks with Town, making his first team debut a late substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy match against MK Dons in October 2018.

He signed a development contract in the summer of 2019 and had a loan move to Concord Rangers this season.

Winger Addy was signed by Luton in November 2020 after deciding to leave Crystal Palace and linked up Development squad.

The attacker had a brief spell with Isthmian League Premier Division side Lewes this term.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We thank each of those lads for their contribution over several years, especially the latter trio (Peck, Beckwith and Panter) who have been with the club since joining the academy more than a decade ago.”

From the U21 Development squad, options to extend the contracts of Callum Nicolson and Josh Williams have been exercised.