Hatters rumoured to have had discussions with AFC Wimbledon over in-demand midfielder Rudoni

Luton Town have reportedly stepped up their interest for in-demand AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni.

The 21-year-old was one of the hottest prospects in League One last term, following a season in which he scored 12 goals and added five assists, although couldn’t save the Dons from relegation to the fourth tier.

After expressing his desire to leave Plough Lane this summer, a number of clubs have lodged an interest, with Championship rivals Sunderland and Huddersfield already seeing bids rejected.

Bristol City have also been linked, but the Northern Echo reported this week that the Hatters have held discussions with officials at the club regarding a possible move to Kenilworth Road.

It has been rumoured the Dons are holding out for as close to £1m as possible for the player who they signed at the age of 11 after being released by Crystal Palace.