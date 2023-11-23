Hatters striker returns to Luton early from his loan spell with the Blues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton striker Tobias Braney has returned to Kenilworth Road ahead of his loan spell at Bishop’s Stortford ending.

The 19-year-old, who signed for Town from Isthmian Premier League club Bowers & Pitsea in 2022, moved to the ProKit UK Stadium back in August in a deal that was due to run until January.

He made his debut in the National League North victory over Darlington at the RDA Stadium in September, going on to make six appearances for the Blues, netting one goal, also sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans as well.

Tobias Braney has returned to the Hatters from his loan spell - pic: Luton Town FC

The forward, who netted eight times for Chesham United last season when on loan with the Generals, is now back with the Development squad earlier than expected, as he lined up in the goalless draw with Salford City on Tuesday night.

A statement on the Blues’ official website said: “We can announce that striker Tobias Braney has returned to parent club Luton Town.

“We can also confirm the release of central defender Michel Parker after two appearances for the club.

“We thank Tobias and Michael for their services and wish both players all the very best for the future.”