Hatters tipped to be closing in on a deal for ex-Everton, AC Milan and Chelsea keeper

Luton are hinted to be closing in on a deal to sign former Everton, Chelsea and AC Milan keeper Asmir Begovic.

The 35-year-old ,who started out with Portsmouth and has also played for Stoke City and Bournemouth, sold for fees totalling over £20m during his career, is without a club after leaving Goodison Park recently, having made just 10 appearances since joining the Toffees in July 2021.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina was rumoured to be on Town manager Rob Edwards’ wish-list last month, with Talksport now reporting contract talks to join the newly-promoted Hatters are at an advanced stage.

Asmir Begovic has been strongly linked with a move to Luton - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With Luton having James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey still at the club, they remain in the market for a number one, having decided against bringing in Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath, who helped them win promotion to the top flight