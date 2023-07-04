Hatters tipped to be closing in on a deal for ex-Everton, AC Milan and Chelsea keeper
Luton are hinted to be closing in on a deal to sign former Everton, Chelsea and AC Milan keeper Asmir Begovic.
The 35-year-old ,who started out with Portsmouth and has also played for Stoke City and Bournemouth, sold for fees totalling over £20m during his career, is without a club after leaving Goodison Park recently, having made just 10 appearances since joining the Toffees in July 2021.
The Bosnia & Herzegovina was rumoured to be on Town manager Rob Edwards’ wish-list last month, with Talksport now reporting contract talks to join the newly-promoted Hatters are at an advanced stage.
With Luton having James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey still at the club, they remain in the market for a number one, having decided against bringing in Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath, who helped them win promotion to the top flight
Town were linked with Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and also Manchester United’s Tom Heaton, although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag reportedly prevented that deal going through due to the contract issues surrounding David De Gea.