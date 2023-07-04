News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Hatters tipped to be closing in on a deal for ex-Everton, AC Milan and Chelsea keeper

Luton could be closing in on a third signing of the summer
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read

Luton are hinted to be closing in on a deal to sign former Everton, Chelsea and AC Milan keeper Asmir Begovic.

The 35-year-old ,who started out with Portsmouth and has also played for Stoke City and Bournemouth, sold for fees totalling over £20m during his career, is without a club after leaving Goodison Park recently, having made just 10 appearances since joining the Toffees in July 2021.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina was rumoured to be on Town manager Rob Edwards’ wish-list last month, with Talksport now reporting contract talks to join the newly-promoted Hatters are at an advanced stage.

Asmir Begovic has been strongly linked with a move to Luton - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesAsmir Begovic has been strongly linked with a move to Luton - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Asmir Begovic has been strongly linked with a move to Luton - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Most Popular

With Luton having James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey still at the club, they remain in the market for a number one, having decided against bringing in Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath, who helped them win promotion to the top flight

Town were linked with Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and also Manchester United’s Tom Heaton, although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag reportedly prevented that deal going through due to the contract issues surrounding David De Gea.

Related topics:AC MilanChelseaLutonNottingham Forest