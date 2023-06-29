Red Devils boss ten Hag reportedly blocks ex-England international Heaton's move to Luton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly blocked a move to Luton Town for second choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The 37-year-old was rumoured to be interesting the Hatters earlier this month, after a season at Old Trafford in which he didn’t feature once for the Red Devils.

Despite that, United opted to take up the year’s option they had on his contract, after former Stoke keeper Jack Butland moved to Scottish Premier League side Rangers when his loan with United ended.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with Tom Heaton - pic: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Heaton had been expected to leave the Carabao Cup winners this summer, but with number one David De Gea still yet to sign his new deal, and Dean Henderson recovering from thigh surgery, it means that according to the Telegraph, the former England international’s exit to Kenilworth Road has been stopped by ten Hag.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, but with a dearth of options in goal, it could see Heaton required when the Premier League starts on August 12.

Town remain in the market for a keeper themselves ahead of their first top flight campaign in over 30 years, as they have James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey on the books, allowing Harry Isted to leave in the summer.

