Hatters youngster makes Football League debut for Sutton during Newport draw

Hatters attacker Josh Neufville

Hatters attacker Josh Neufville made his Football League debut as a substitute for Sutton United during their 1-1 draw with Newport County in League Two on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who has moved to Gander Green Lane on a season-long loan, was named on the bench for the clash that was played in front of a crowd of 3,169.

They saw the U’s go ahead on 24 minutes when Donovan Wilson fired against the bar, Omar Bugiel volleying in the rebound.

County levelled seven minutes before half time, when Mickey Demetriou's long throw was headed in off the post by Omar Bogle.

Neufville was introduced moments later, replacing Will Randall who picked up a dead leg, as he went close to a debut goal after the break, when he headed Ali Smith's cross against the top of the bar.

Former Luton winger Robbie Willmott came off the bench for the visitors and went close himself when the U’s failed to clear, but neither side could find a winner as the spoils were shared.