Honest Kioso admits it was definitely Onyedinma's goal despite trying his best to claim a first Luton strike during Preston victory

Peter Kioso wheels away despite admitting it was Fred Onyedinma who got the final touch against Preston last night

Town defender Peter Kioso admitted that despite trying his best to claim a first goal in Luton colours during the 4-0 win over Preston North End at Kenilworth Road last night, it definitely belonged to team-mate Fred Onyedinma.

With 28 minutes gone and the Hatters 1-0 to the good, James Bree swung a free kick over to the far post where the duo were stationed, the ball ending up in the back of the net.

It had looked with the naked eye like Onyedinma got the final touch, but Kioso wheeled away celebrating, unveiling a kneeslide to the Luton fans by the tunnel, and was awarded the goal by the PA announcer.

However, as the half wore, it was soon credited to Onyedinma, with new scorer confirmed at the break, making it three for the season for the summer signing from Wycombe, who had only been on for five minutes, replacing Reece Burke who looked to have pulled his hamstring.

Discussing the goal and the following celebrations, Kioso said: “You have to be honest sometimes, that’s Fred’s goal.

"I don’t want to lie, he was getting on to me in there, I love Fred deep down, so I have to be honest, he did touch it, but at the end of the day you don’t try, you don’t get.

“The kneeslide was just I was so happy for Fred!

"I knew it wasn’t my goal, I was just sliding away because Fred didn’t celebrate, so I was like let me celebrate for him to help him out.

"Breesy’s put in a great ball and when you put the balls in the good areas, we always have players that are there and someone’s going to put it in the back of the net.

"I’m happy for Fred, he gets on the scoresheet and he comes in at right wingback which is not his original position, but when asked upon, players are always ready to do a job and that shows with Fred what he did today.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wasn’t fussed who had the final touch as long as the ball was in the net, saying: “I don't care, I honestly don't care.

"I don't like either one more than the other so I don't care who scores.”

Following the interval, Kioso, making his fifth start of the season for Town in place of the injured Tom Lockyer, set about trying to get on the scoresheet with a strike of his own, having a header blocked by a covering defender, and then arrowing a low drive just wide of the target late on.

He continued: “I was trying to get a goal, but I’m not worried about that.

"At the end of the day for me, the three points and a clean sheet is the most important thing.

"It’s not our original starting 11 that I’d say even probably the gaffer would want, but the gaffer knows that if he asks anybody to do a job we’ll do it.

"It just shows that with injuries and illness to put in the performance we have today, that’s very good from the boys.

"It’s about concentrating and going on to the next game, full focus on Hull now.”

Had he managed to get himself on to the scoresheet it would have been a 15th senior goal from 130 outings for the right back, who has netted for Hartlepool, and in all his loan spells at Bolton, Northampton and MK Dons.

He added: “The back of the net and me are friends, we’re not that bad, but it’s always a bonus for me.

"I wouldn't say I go into the game looking to score a goal, for me as a defender going into the game a clean sheet is the most important thing, then when you get a clean sheet you can always win the game.

"We knew today we had to come out and get a clean sheet, as a defensive unit, as a back five and as a team and we knew if we got a clean sheet we’d have chances to slot them away.