IN PICTURES: The career of new Luton Town manager Rob Edwards

Luton Town appointed Rob Edwards as their new manager earlier this month following previous boss Nathan Jones decision to leave the club and head to Premier League side Southampton.
The Luton News takes a detailed look at the career of the former Wales, Wolves and Blackpool defender in a special picture gallery below.
1. Premier League youngster with Aston Villa
Started his career at Aston Villa as he came through the ranks to make his Premier League debut in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on December 28, 2002, Dion Dublin scoring the only goal on 11 minutes. Went on to play eight times in the top flight that season, with one FA Cup appearance as well.
Photo: Phil Cole
2. Country calling
International recognition came fairly quickly as after playing just four times for Villa, he made his debut for Wales when coming on in a 4-0 European Championships qualifier win over Azerbaijan, replacing Craig Bellamy in the 72nd minute. Strikes from Gary Speed, John Hartson, Ryan Giggs and an own goal sealed the victory.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Eagles fly in
Edwards was loaned to Crystal Palace, who were then a Division One side, at the start of the 2003-04 season, scoring his first professional goal in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City on November 23. Only stayed for a month, making seven appearances in that time.
Photo: Christopher Lee
4. Rams raid Villa
Went to another Division One side Derby County on loan for the rest of the season in January 2004, playing 11 times in total for the Rams. Scored one goal in that time, coming in the 2-1 win over Gillingham.
Photo: Michael Regan