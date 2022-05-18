Ingram given new 12-month contract at Hull after emergency loan deal with Luton ends

Matt Ingram lets the ball go out for a goal kick during Monday night's defeat to Huddersfield

Hull City have confirmed they have taken up a one-year option on goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

The 28-year-old was signed on an emergency loan by Luton earlier this month, cancelling his honeymoon to the Maldives, after James Shea suffered a serious knee injury, which left the club with just Harry Isted and teenager Jameson Horlick.

After conceding seven during his debut at Fulham, he kept a clean sheet as Reading were beaten 1-0 and then played both play-off games against Huddersfield.

Following the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, Ingram made a big save from Harry Toffolo in the first half at the John Smith’s Stadium, before being beaten with nine minutes to go, Jordan Rhodes sliding home Sorba Thomas’s free kick from close range as the Terriers triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

The stopper had played 29 times for the Tigers prior to his Luton move, as boss Shota Arveladze had confirmed that despite the move to Luton, he could still have a future in Humberside, as Ingram was one of five players, including Callum Elder, Josh Emmanuel, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks to all receive new 12 month deals.

On his time with the Hatters, the club tweeted today: “We would like to thank Matt Ingram for coming to help us on emergency loan over the past three weeks.