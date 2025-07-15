Former AFC Wimbledon star linked with the Hatters

Luton have been linked with yet another addition to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the League One campaign, with Town reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Ipswich Town’s Iraqi international forward Ali Al-Hamadi to Bedfordshire.

The 23-year-old moved to England from his home country at the age of just one, settling in Toxteth, Liverpool and was selected to play for Liverpool Schools at the age of 13. He ended up joining Tranmere Rovers’ academy, then going to Swansea on a two year scholarship in 2018, although ended up staying in Wales for three years, leaving after failing to break into the first team, heading to Wycombe Wanderers in November 2021 on an 18 month contract.

Speaking about his decision to move to Buckinghamshire, Al-Hamadi revealed how big a part that then Chairboys’ club captain Matt Bloomfield, now in charge of the Hatters, played in his switch, saying: “It was actually Blooms who was a big part of me coming here and I think a lot of people don’t know that. We actually crossed paths over a year ago and when he found out that I was leaving Swansea, he got in contact with me. I haven’t got a god given opportunity just because I have come from Swansea. I need to go out and prove it which I am hopefully doing in training, and then, hopefully in games.”

Ipswich attacker Ali Al-Hamadi lets fly against Newcastle United in the Premier League last season - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

The forward was loaned to National League side Bromley to get some regular game time, notching his first senior goals in the 4-2 win over Chesterfield in April 2022, going on to score three times in 11 matches. The following term he broke into the first team at Adams Park, but only netted once in 13 games, as he moved to AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee in January 2023.

After taking five games to get off the mark, Al-Hamadi demonstrated his eye for a goal, netting in four successive matches, on target 10 times in the final games of the campaign. The 2023-24 campaign saw the striker hit the headlines once more, scoring 19 goals for the Dons by January, winning the EFL Young Player of the Month award and also the PFA League Two Fans player of the Month as well on two occasions.

Following a hugely impressive 27 goals in 48 matches, Ipswich swooped to take him to Portman Road in the 2024 January transfer window for around £1m, as in his first crack at the Championship, he scored four goals in 14 matches, the Tractor Boys winning promotion to the Premier League. In the top flight, Al-Hamadi featured 11 times, becoming the first Iraqi to do so, but finished the season on loan at Stoke City, netting twice in 15 matches.

Although Ipswich were relegated back to the Championship, TWTD (Those Were The Days) is now reporting that Luton, who themselves went down last term, are interested in bringing the player, who has won 14 caps for his country, with three goals, to Kenilworth Road, with Town, who need forwards themselves after Liam Delap’s £30m move to Chelsea, leaving them with just George Hirst as it stands, possibly keen to let him depart either permanently or on a loan deal.