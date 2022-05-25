Jerome determined to remain part of the Luton journey after extending his stay with the Hatters

Town striker Cameron Jerome

Vastly experienced striker Cameron Jerome is determined to remain as part of the Hatters journey under boss Nathan Jones after having his contract extended by another 12 months last week.

The 35-year-old arrived last summer on a free transfer from League One MK Dons and went on to play 37 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and adding seven assists, as Luton reached the Championship play-offs.

In the league, Jerome made 14 starts with a further 17 appearances off the bench, finding the net three times, but despite turning 36 in August, Jones was keen to give the former Birmingham, Norwich and Stoke forward an extra year at Kenilworth Road, along with Peter Kiso, Luke Berry and Harry Isted.

Jerome, who has played over 660 first team games, scoring 159 goals, told the Football Daily 72+ podcast that he was hungry to keep playing for the Hatters, as his pro career enters its 19th season next term.

He said: “As soon as the season was finished, the manager sat down with all the players and gave a little bit of honesty in terms of what direction the club is still going in, individually how people still fit in.

"The conversation was had with myself where he just asked if I was still enjoying it and if I still wanted to be part of the journey.

"I said ‘absolutely, I want to keep playing as long as possible, I feel really good so long may it continue.’”

Apart from his efforts on the pitch, Jerome, along with Luton’s coaching staff, has been doing his bit to pass on his knowledge and pearls of wisdom to young forward Elijah Adebayo, who netted 17 times last season.

Speaking back in January, the striker admitted Town’s leading marksman will ‘comfortably’ make the step up to the Premier League in the future, as praising the ex-Fulham youngster, he added: “Football is a cycle.

"When you start off as a younger player you are always look to the older, more experienced players to guide you and help you, and almost shape the beginning of your career, and Elijah is no different.

"He is a really good kid, really professional, he is willing to learn, work hard and improve his craft.

“Not only myself but there’s a few experienced members of staff at Luton – Mick Harford is there, the gaffer, you have Chrissy Cohen, people like that.

"There is a lot of people who put a lot of work into him and that is testament to himself as a character, he just wants to improve as a player and keep on striving forward.

“If there is bits and pieces he can pick up off me in the meantime, he has asked one or two things, he has that mentality where he will go out and do extra sessions on his own, even without anyone telling him.