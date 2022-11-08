Jones confirms Luton skipper Bradley faces a spell out after suffering a 'small fracture' against Reading

Town defender Sonny Bradley faces a spell on the sidelines

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley faces a spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed he suffered a small fracture during Town’s goalless draw against Reading last week.

With half an hour gone of the stalemate gone at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, the Hatters defender landed awkwardly on his right leg after going up for an aerial challenge and immediately called for help.

He was quickly stretchered off with TV footage showing just how severe an injury it could be, as Birmingham’s former Watford skipper Troy Deeney took to social media to offer his best wishes.

Although Bradley, 31, tweeted himself that he had suffered no ligament damage or a break and was intending to be back in action as soon as he could, giving an update on the club captain, boss Nathan Jones, speaking before he was allowed to talk to Southampton yesterday, admitted it had looked a worrying injury.

He said: “It did, it did. I think it’s a small fracture in his knee.

"It’s just a bone there which is good news as there’s no ligament damage which is the main, main thing, as cruciates are over a year.