Jones elated by Town's 'superb' game-plan during 1-0 win at Swansea

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s ‘superb’ game-plan as they engineered a fantastic 1-0 win at Swansea City last night.

Ahead of the fixture, the Hatters had planned to face large swathes of the match without the ball, which is what happened, Russell Martin's team having 72 percent possession on the evening.

However, a large part of that was in their own half, with keeper Andrew Fisher taking 44 touches, more than all but two of the Town players, who were James Bree (55) and Kal Naismith (47).

Reece Burke challenges Swansea forward Michael Obafemi

A reluctance to move forward with any real urgency frustrated the home crowd, while the Swans insistence to move the ball around the defence almost saw Luton captalise when they pressed through the likes of Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton and Allan Campbell.

Despite their lack of possession, Town still had a number of chances to score, firing off 13 shots to Swans' 16, with two on target to the hosts four, but most importantly one of them ended up in the back of the net courtesy of Harry Cornick’s first-time strike on 72 minutes.

Reflecting on his side's efforts, Jones said: "It’s a game-plan and if we want to try and go out and out-possession them, then we’ll probably come unstuck.

"As they practice and they work hard to be a possession-based side to just build, build, build, that’s not what we do.

"We’re an aggressive side, a front-footed side, we want to score goals, we’re very good without the ball and we can hurt you with it, that’s what we do.

"So whatever it is, I don’t mind, we knew we would have less possession than them, but we prepared for that, we allowed them to have it in certain areas and then we went after them when the opportunities were there.

"I thought we were excellent, I thought the game plan was superb, tactically we were magnificent tonight."

Luton's determination to get amongst the Swans players throughout the evening was noticeable, as a number of stern challenges went in, as the Hatters never took a backwards step.

Jones was happy to see that, adding: "The point about being aggressive is sometimes you mistime stuff, but you have to be aggressive.

"If you’re passive against them they’ll murder you, they’ll rip you apart, they’ll out-pass you, get around you, get through you, and they’re such a difficult side.

"They’re a real good side and if they click then they can really hurt you.

"We were magnificent for 60 minutes against them at home, should have been five up, could have been five up, could have been four up, should have been four up.