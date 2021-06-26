Jones labels Mendes Gomes as a 'wonderful human being' after Shrimps attacker agrees to make Hatters switch

New Town signing Carlos Mendes Gomes

Luton boss Nathan Jones has hailed new signing Carlos Mendes Gomes as a 'wonderful human being' after the attacker became the Hatters' seventh new signing of the summer this afternoon.

The 22-year-old was one of the stars of Morecambe's rise to League One last term, scoring the penalty spot as they beat Newport County 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

He netted 16 times in 54 matches, alerting a number of clubs to his talents, with Townn winning the race, paying an undisclosed fee for his services.

Speaking to the Hatters' official website about his new recruit, who started out in Spain, on the books of Atletico Madrid, before heading over to England as a teenager and then playing for West Didsbury & Chorlton in the North West Counties League, Jones said: "We identified Carlos a long time ago, watched him and then got to a point where we agreed with Morecambe, who have been superb to deal with.

“Then I met him and I can tell you, he was a joy to meet.

"He’s a wonderful human being and it’s a fantastic football story of where he’s come from.

"I was very conscious of that while recruiting him, if I’m honest.

“He had a number of offers from Championship clubs, so I had to be sure that it was going to be right for us to persuade him to come down south, because all the rest were up closer to home – and he’s a big family man.

“But we spent hours together, myself and him and his representatives.

"We met his family, who are really close-knit, and we are really delighted to get him. We really think he has an opportunity.

“He has wonderful ability and has shown great, great character.