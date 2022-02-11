Jones misses out to Cottagers boss Silva for Championship Manager of the Month award

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has missed out on the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for January, with Fulham's Marco Silva taking the prize instead.

Jones had led Luton to 10 points from five matches, including wins over Bournemouth, Reading and Bristol City, plus a draw against Blackburn Rovers.

However, the Cottagers chief was chosen instead of Jones, Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest) and Mark Warburton (QPR) after the title favourites claimed 13 points from five games, scoring 23 goals as well, netting seven at Reading and six against both Bristol City and Birmingham.

Ex-Hatter Danny Wilson, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel said: "Mouth-watering football with goals galore for Marco’s Fulham.

"13 points and 23 goals in their five January games is fantastic entertainment for the watching faithful.”