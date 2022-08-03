Jones will use the loan market to trim his squad once the transfer window closes

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expects to make decisions regarding which players from his squad he will loan out once the transfer window has closed at the start of next month.

The Town chief has brought in nine players over the summer, including two yesterday, striker John McAtee, who was immediately loaned back to Grimsby Town, plus Canadian forward Aribim Pepple, who is also viewed as one for the future.

It means Luton’s squad is now at a hefty 28, three more than the amount allowed to be registered for the Hatters to use in the Championship this term, as James Shea and Glen Rea are absent due to long term injuries, while Louie Watson and Pepple won’t need to be included due to their U21 status.

Jones is also still after a defender to replace Kal Naismith who joined Bristol City, a deal he is looking to conclude before the deadlines passes on Thursday, September 1, which would boost numbers even further.

Attacker Josh Neufville has already gone to League Two Sutton United for the campaign, but with Town having a busy fixture list in their opening month of the season, Jones will wait until the window shuts before working out who will be moving away for first team football.

On any further exits, he said: “There will have to be.

“There will be more loaned out than selling.

"We’re happy with what we have but one, they have to go out for their own development and two they have to go out because we have got big numbers and we can only carry 25.

“At the minute we’re at about 28 so we know we have to syphon that off and get us to a place where we’re at 25.

“We know what we want, we have a little bit of time to do that so there is a few games, potentially 10 games in the space of four weeks which is crazy again.

"We need a big squad and thankfully the window doesn’t shut until after the first week in August so we can keep everyone in and then loan them after.”

After Town’s goalless draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, they now face up to nine matches in the space of just 29 days should they make progress in the Carabao Cup as well.

Jones couldn’t hide his frustrations on the schedule ahead, adding: “It’s just crazy, I don’t know who makes the decisions, but we could potentially have nine games in August, how are you meant to do that?

"How are you meant to play nine games?

"And, I think six of them could be away, three of them are miles away down the M1.