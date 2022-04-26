Kioso not worrying about other fixtures in the Championship play-off race as Blackburn remain in the hunt by thumping Preston

Town defender Peter Kioso makes a clearance against Blackpool

Town defender Peter Kioso wasn’t concerning himself with any matches taking place in the Championship this week, despite results elsewhere potentially seeing the Hatters secure a play-off place even before a ball is kicked at leaders Fulham on Monday evening.

Following a weekend in which Luton’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool made sure Coventry, Swansea and QPR could no longer overtake them, Monday saw Blackburn Rovers remain in the hunt, as they thrashed local rivals Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale to move up to seventh, six points behind Luton with two games remaining.

This evening, three of the top four are in action, Fulham hosting Nottingham Forest, the Reds able to move four points clear of Town and go third with a win, while Bournemouth travel to Swansea looking to further cement their place in second.

Tomorrow night, Middlesbrough, another side who can still catch Luton, are in action at home to Cardiff, although if Chris Wilder’s side fail to win, they will not be able to usurp the Hatters.

Friday night then sees Sheffield United travel to QPR, with the visitors potentially going above Luton with a victory, while a defeat would keep them three points behind in sixth.

The weekend fixtures see Blackburn host Bournemouth, Huddersfield go to Coventry, Middlesbrough entertain Stoke City, Millwall host Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest at home to Swansea City, with Luton travelling to Craven Cottage for their game, televised live on Sky, on Monday.

Although fans will be glued to proceedings before then, Kioso said: “Everyone will be looking at it, but we’re thinking about the next game.

"The games will affect us, in a positive and negative way, but we can’t affect that.

“There’s nothing that we can do about that, the boys here, we’re not playing in those games, so we can’t control the scores.

"Whatever happens, happens in those games, but all we can control is the next game and the game after that.