Lansbury knows Town must show more composure in front of goal after QPR defeat

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury

Luton midfielder Henri Lansbury felt his side lacked the composure required in front of goal when beaten 2-0 at QPR on Friday night.

The Hatters had 16 shots during the 90 minutes, double the amount their hosts managed, but while the R's converted their only two attempts on target, Town could only three in the vicinity of keeper Seny Dieng, with Harry Cornick denied by the stopper, while Tom Lockyer saw his header cleared off the line.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu blazed one great chance into the stands, while Kal Naismith put his close range header off target, with accuracy an issue for all the visiting players, Fred Onyedinma lifting over the bar, Lansbury himself arrowing one attempt over from range too.

The midfielder said: “We just need a bit of composure in the final third, take a touch and stroke it in, rather than trying to slash at everything, smash at everything.

“But the boys are in the right positions, creating chances, it will drop and then we’ll go and score four or five one game, and hopefully put it right.”

Home striker Charlie Austin showed exactly how it’s done, steering his header past Simon Sluga early in the second half for his third goal against Luton in as many games.

Lansbury continued: “He’s done it his whole career, he’s a good striker.

“I’ve played against him a few times and that’s what he does, gets in the right place, one chance, one goal and it wins the game.”

Austin’s goal, as Chris Willock’s had in the first half, came just 10 minutes after the restart, the opener arriving courtesy of a real helping hand from Sluga, who needlessly charged off his line allowing the former Arsenal midfielder to lob into an unguarded net.

That followed a bright start by the Hatters, Elijah Adebayo and Cornick both going close, with Austin's crucial strike also dousing another decent opening by the visitors, as Lansbury said: “It’s (first goal) our own fault, it's a hard one to take as we’re on top at that time.

"That’s killed our momentum a bit, but we’ve stayed in the game, created more chances, but we weren't clinical enough tonight.

“When they scored, it killed us at the start, but we stayed in the game and we need to capitalise on our chances.

"We had so many chances, it’s disappointing we haven’t scored one or two, but they scored the second and it opened up the game again.

"We were chasing it a bit more, but we still had chances, were still creating chances, so it’s not like we’re not making them, we’re just not taking them.

“That was our game-plan, to get on the ball and outplay them.

"I thought we did that quite well, they had a bit of possession but didn’t really hurt us with it and the boys in the midfield battle, we did well.