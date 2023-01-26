Luton chief is hopeful of agreeing a loan deal to sign Leeds United's former Cardiff and Fulham defender

Cody Drameh in action for Leeds United during their pre-season clash against Real Sociedad

Luton chief Rob Edwards has confirmed that Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is close to agreeing to join the club on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who started out with Fulham, featuring for the Cottagers in the Checkatrade Trophy, won three caps for England at U18 level, before moving to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee in August 2020.

He has played four times in the Premier League for the Whites, plus making four cup appearances and also featuring for the U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

However, it was a loan move to Cardiff last term that saw Drameh really make his name, going on to win the Bluebirds’ Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season, despite making just 22 appearances.

The England U21 international featured against the Welsh side for Leeds in the FA Cup third round clash earlier this month, but is now expected to sign for Luton, replacing James Bree, who is hotly tipped to join Southampton.

Edwards said: “We’ve been aware of him.

“We knew there would be a chance of us losing Breezy in the window, and Cody is someone we’ve been aware of and liked for quite a while.