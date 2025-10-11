Leyton Orient boss Wellens reacts to 'not ideal' speculation over Luton vacancy

O’s see off Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has labelled the persistent speculation surrounding him and the vacancy at Kenilworth Road as ‘not ideal’ after leading the O’s to a superb 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

The 45-year-old had been named as favourite to replace Matt Bloomfield in the dug-out with the Hatters, seeing his odds shortened to 5/6 at one point with BetVictor, although those have now dropped to 6/1, behind ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who could well be about to take his first step into senior management, available to be backed at 1/8.

This all happened when Wellens, who had spells in charge at Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster, before taking over the O’s in March 2022, leading the club to League One in 2024, was preparing for the match at Brisbane Road this afternoon, a game that saw Dom Ballard’s hat-trick and a goal from ex-Luton loanee Aaron Connolly ended the hosts’ three game losing streak and lift them to 13th in the table.

Asked afterwards by BBC London about the rumours linking him with the Town job, the former Manchester United youngster said: “It's not ideal, but again we have to be as professional as we could possibly be and get on with the gameplan. I'm professional, this is not the first time is it, let's be honest. It's more or less every time an appointment comes in, in the mid to bottom Championship or good clubs in League One, then it is what it is and you just try and be as professional as you can. I'm pleased for the players as they never let their concentration waver and they put on a performance for the supporters and for me as well.

"It’s not just me, it’s a compliment for everyone at the club. We've won a load of football matches, success here for four years has been extraordinary. We were one match away from being in an unbelievable position, we've developed players, we’ve developed young players, we’ve developed loan players, so if you rewind four years and want a load of box ticking, we've ticked a hell of a load of them. It’s a brilliant football club to work for and the owners and people above me allow me to make sure that we continue to produce performances like that, for the supporters, but also to produce the players as well.”