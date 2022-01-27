LOAN WATCH: Pettit makes his Lewes debut in victory at Cray while Lee is denied from the spot as Charlton go out

Town midfielder Casey Pettit

Luton youngster Casey Pettit made his debut for Lewes during a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian League Premier Division at the Dripping Pan on Tuesday night.

The hosts took the lead just before the break with Ollie Tanner's corner punched over the line by goalkeeper Bailey Vose under pressure from Joe Taylor.

The Rooks then doubled their lead on 54 minutes, Razz Coleman De-Graft curling past Vose from the right hand side.

With 20 minutes to go, Pettit, who has captained the Hatters U23s this season, came on for his senior debut as the Rooks went close to adding a third.

Attacker Elliot Lee started as Charlton Athletic picked up a first win in five by beating Fleetwood Town 2-0 at the Valley in League One on Saturday.

Lee went close in the first half, when found by Chuks Aneke, his shot forced keeper Alex Cairns into an excellent fingertip save.

After the break, Charlton were ahead eight minutes in, ex-Hatter Ryan Inniss nodding a free kick across goal for Mason Burstow to open the scoring.

Lee was replaced on 69 minutes as the Addicks sealed victory through Albie Morgan.

The Town attacker then missed the decisive penalty during the Addicks Papa John's Trophy defeat at Hartlepool on Tuesday.

With the game tied at 2-2, Lee came on for the final 10 minutes, and when it went to spot-kicks, it was the Town forward who was denied by former Luton trialist Ben Killip as the hosts went though 5-4.

Attacker Dion Pereira is still yet to feature for Bradford City due to an injury.

Sam Beckwith started as Maidenhead United wo 1-0 against Halifax in the National League on Saturday and remained in the side for the 3-0 defeat at Stockport County on Tuesday night.

Defender Avan Jones began as St Albans lost 3-1 at Chippenham in the National League South on Tuesday night.

The full back saw one shot sail over the bar early on, but Alefe Santos put the hosts ahead on 16 minutes, with Jordan Young making it 2-0 before the break.

In the second period, Santos doubled his tally for the evening, as Saints pulled one back through Shaun Jeffers' 19th of the season.

Jones had also started in the goalless draw at home to Maidstone United on Saturday.

Midfielder Jake Peck came off the bench late on as Concord Rangers lost 4-1 at Dulwich Hamlet in National League South on Saturday and was an unused sub in the 0-0 draw at Dartford in midweek.

Youngster Matthew Moloney started as Hitchin Town lost 3-1 at Needham Market in the Southern League Premier Division at the weekend, while Ben Stevens was an unused sub as Biggleswade Town lost 4-1 at Rushall Olympic.