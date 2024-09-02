Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watson becomes a free agent

Luton midfielder Louie Watson has been released from his contract by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old signed for the Hatters back in July 2022 when former boss Nathan Jones was in charge, given his full Championship debut by current manager Rob Edwards in the 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on January 1, 2023. Watson went on to play nine times in total as Town won promotion to the Premier League, before being loaned to League One side Charlton Athletic as Luton began their top flight campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Derby County youngster and Republic of Ireland youth international feature 27 times in total for the Addicks last term, scoring once, but didn’t make an appearance after February 10, as on returning to Kenilworth Road, he wasn’t selected for any of Luton’s pre-season matches. Discussing why that was recently, Edwards said: ”Louie is someone that is going to need to try and get his football somewhere else this season. We had that conversation from day one in pre-season and that’s that situation.”

Luton midfielder Louie Watson has left the club - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

With the transfer deadline passing on Friday evening, Watson can now look to find a new club having been made a free agent, as a statement on the Hatters website: “We have reached an agreement with Louie Watson to release the midfielder from his contract by mutual consent. The 23-year-old was signed from Derby County in the summer of 2022 and made nine appearances in the 22/23 campaign before going on loan to Charlton Athletic last season. We would like to thank Louie for his contribution to our promotion to the Premier League and wish him all the best for his future career.”