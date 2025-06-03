Luton announce two pre-season friendlies including trip to League Two Gills

Town will also visit National League outfit Boreham Wood

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town have announced friendlies with League Two and National League opposition ahead of the upcoming League One campaign.

Matt Bloomfield’s side will visit Boreham Wood, who won promotion from National League South after a 1-0 play-off final victory over Maidstone United recently on Saturday, July 5, before the first team squad head to Slovenia for their annual training camp the following day. The Hatters will then travel to Priestfield to face Gillingham on Saturday, July 19 at 3pm, Gareth Ainsworth’s side finishing 17th in the fourth tier last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton will also be away against unnamed opposition on Tuesday, July 22, before a home game against another side yet to be announced on Saturday, July 26, a week before the League One season kicks off on Saturday, August 2. A statement on the club website said: “Ticket details for the three away first team friendlies will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as further information regarding the home game.”

Luton will head to Priestfield for a pre-season friendly next month - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the U21s have announced a number of behind-closed-doors at The Brache in their pre-season schedule, plus trips to Ipswich Town and Birmingham City as well. Fri, July 4: Hitchin Town (a) 7pm. Sat, July 12: Crawley Green (h) 3pm. Tue, July 15: Millwall (h) 1pm (at Hitchin Town). Sat, Jul 19: St Albans City (a) 3pm. Sat, Jul 26: Ipswich Town (a) 1.30pm. Tue, July 29: Birmingham City (a) 1.30pm. Sat, Aug 2: Hemel Hempstead Town (a) 1.30pm. Tue, Aug 5: Bristol City (a) 3pm. Sat, Aug 9: Reading (a) 11am.

There are also four games listed for the U18s as well, with the two stand-out fixtures being the matches at Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa. Tue, July 15: Bedford Town (a) 2pm. Fri, July 18: Brighton & Hove Albion (a) 1pm. Sat, Jul 26: Ipswich Town (a) 1.30pm. Sat, Aug 2: Aston Villa (a) 1pm.