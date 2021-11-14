Luton boss tips U21 players to shine in Town's development squad

Town youngster Aidan Clarke-Francis - pic: Gareth Owen

Town boss Nathan Jones believes that the development squad at Kenilworth Road are being given the best chance to shine with the Hatters this season.

Luton made two additions to the U21s group recently with Conor Lawless and Josh Williams both penning deals, joining up with the likes of TQ Addy, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Casey Pettit and Avan Jones who have all been impressing the friendly matches so far, a number of second year scholars like Tyrelle Newton and Josh Swan involved too.

Jones thinks the environment being created is conducive to the youngsters being able to cope when called upon to train with the first team, and also pushing themselves into his plans for the future, as he said: “I’ve been pleased with the group, the group’s evolving and developing.

Luton youngster TQ Addy - pic: Gareth Owen

"There’s certain players we’re adding, I don’t like playing first team players in the development group as they’ve got a settled group, but there was a necessity.

“Once the group settles and we’ve got a real strong group there, then the likes of TQ and the likes of Dion Pereira and people like that, Avan (Jones) and Aidan, they can then shine as they’re in a regular group.

“We’ll dip pros in now and again so they can have that experience, but we’re pleased with a lot of them as they’re all competing and trying to make that breakthrough.

“There’s a pathway here for them, so it’s about adding consistency of performance, not just one or two flashy performances, but doing that week in week out.

“Then when they come across to us in training they stand out and if they do that they you start trusting them a little bit more.