Luton chief apologises to Bowler after switching formations since his move from Nottingham Forest

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has apologised to January transfer window signing Josh Bowler for ditching the formation he brought him in to play just a few games after he arrived.

The 25-year-old was snapped up by the Hatters from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, having cut short his stint at fellow second tier side Preston North End, where he had made just six league starts and 10 outings in total following his summer switch from the City Ground. On arriving at Kenilworth Road, Bowler spoke about how he was thrilled to have discussed a clear position for his talents with Bloomfield, which appeared to be wide on either flank, as Luton lined up with a 4-2-3-1 system at Sheffield Wednesday, the winger getting his debut in the closing stages, with another half an hour from the bench against Sunderland.

However, the timid nature of the 2-0 loss at the Stadium of Light saw Bloomfield opt to switch to a three-man defence with wingbacks for the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United in which Bowler had the final knockings off the bench, which despite the result, saw Luton produced a performance that was far more befitting a Town XI, and gave supporters some renewed optimism their side could beat the drop.

That swap did affect Bowler’s chances of impacting the game though, as he didn’t come on in the 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle and only getting the final 20 minutes of a losing cause during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Watford, deployed in a central area. After playing just 75 minutes to date, the on the winger’s lack of first team football, Bloomfield said: “I feel a bit for Josh as he left a club playing 3-5-2 to come to a club that was playing 4-2-3-1 and near enough the game after that we changed formation, so I feel for Josh.

"We’ve had to find different ways to try and get him involved, later on in the game once or twice we’ve gone to a four and he came on in central midfield as one of the eights on Sunday. Josh’s instinct is to attack so I think you have to know there is a trade off if you have him in midfield. He’s an attacking player with that attacking instinct, but we brought him here as we believe in him. I’ve watched him for a number of years from afar and I think he’s a really good attacking player. He’s proven in the Championship and we have to find ways to use him.

“I don’t regret changing the formation as it complements the group we have available. We can’t just play it for one player, we have to do what’s best for the group and what’s best for the group as we saw against Sheffield United and Plymouth was to play three at the back. So my apologies go to Josh. We brought him in, but it soon became apparent we needed to change. We’ve now got Alfie Doughty in his best position, Amari’i Bell in his best position. We’ve had two forwards playing in their best position, so it was a change that was right at the right time.”

With Town having 12 games left to save their Championship status this term, asked if he will be keeping the current system for the remainder of the campaign, Bloomfield, who traditionally went with a back four at Adams Park before switching to the Hatters, added: “I’m not sure if it’s something I will commit to for the whole of the rest of the season, but it’s certainly what suits the group we have right now we believe.

"Historically this club has used it a lot and it feels like it fits. Izzy (Jones) looks like he’s very at home as a wingback, Alfie’s played as a wingback his whole career, Amari’i left of a three, it complements the group. We feel like it’s the best way to get the best out of this group right now, and if it so happens that continues for the rest of the season then great. If we feel like a change is needed at some point, we have to be open to that.

"I’m here to do what’s best for Luton Town Football Club, what’s best for that group of players. We spoke when I first came about using both formations. It’s not about me, not about my ego or wanting to do it such a way, it’s finding out what’s best for this group and I believe that the two home performances we had two weeks ago shows that is the best formation for this group right now. It’s the formation we’re using tomorrow and if we use that for the rest of the season because we have success, then great, if we feel like a change is needed, again then we’ll be open to it.”