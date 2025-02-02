Luton chief explains Woodrow's absence at Hillsborough was down to transfer interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward could leave Kenilworth Road ahead of Monday's deadline

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted forward Cauley Woodrow was left out of the Hatters match-day squad at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday due to ongoing transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The 30-year-old has made 15 appearances in the Championship this term but just one of those from the start, that coming during the 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in November. He has seen his game time limited since the turn of the year, playing a mere 21 minutes of first team football, and was an unused substitute when Town were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last week.

With the Hatters making six signings during the January window so far and the majority in attacking areas, Bloomfield will need to trim his squad ahead of Monday evening’s deadline, as he now has more than the 25 permitted for second tier clubs. With Woodrow, who has made 77 appearances, but only 15 starts since returning for a second stint at Kenilworth Road in June 2022, having come through the club’s academy as a youngster, scoring six goals rumoured to be on the radar of League One promotion chasers Wrexham, it appears he could be one that moves on.

Cauley Woodrow wasn't involved in Luton's squad at Sheffield Wednesday - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Explaining his absence at Hillsborough, Bloomfield said: “Cauley’s had lots of transfer interest this week. We've bought Thelo (Aasgaard) in who was going to start in that number 10 option which Cauley can play, and again it just felt the right thing with what’s been going on. I think Cauley is an absolute diamond by the way. He’s a proper Luton guy. He doesn't want to leave, but he's had some interest this week, so we just felt it was the right thing for him not to be involved today. But if nothing goes through he's part of our group and we’re really happy to have him.”