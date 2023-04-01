Luton chief left feeling 'emotional' as Hatters earn famous win over his former Hornets side

Town players celebrates Gabe Osho's opener against Watford

Luton boss Rob Edwards declared he was left feeling emotional during the closing stages of his side’s terrific 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

With Town leading 1-0 through Gabe Osho’s close range finish in the first half, they were keeping their opponents out arm’s length for the majority of the second period.

With visiting manager Chris WIlder bringing the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Britt Assombalonga on to the field to join a side still containing Joao Pedro, the Hatters players worked their absolute socks off to ensure keeper Ethan Horvath had very little to actually do.

It paid off too, Town scoring a second goal for the first time in four matches through Allan Campbell in the opening moments of stoppage time to allow the home fans to rejoice in the final moments of what was a famous, famous victory.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards, who was able to celebrate a win over the side who sacked him following just 11 games in charge earlier in the campaign, said: “It meant a lot to us as well, I think the players showed that in their performance, so all round a really, really good day.

“I thought the players were outstanding, every single one of them, to the point where it actually made me emotional at the end.

"The running they showed, the intent that they showed, right to the very, very end was outstanding, so yes, a really enjoyable day.

“It brought some emotion out towards the end, it was just nice to be able to take it in, look around, and see everyone with the lads.

"The connection that we’ve got with the fans is top, they’ve been phenomenal for us since we’ve come in.

"Hopefully now if they didn’t know what it means to us, Richie (Kyle, assistant) and I, after earlier in the season they now know what it means to us and how we’ve been welcomed in by them.

"But from the warm-up today, the lads came in and said, ‘yes, they’re at it today,’ and it felt brilliant.

“I want everyone to have a good night, everyone’s got to enjoy it, enjoy those moments, hopefully everyone has a great night, safely, no messing about, but we’ve got to enjoy it.

"We’re in a fantastic position, the club is on a high, everyone’s going for the same thing and to have success that’s what you need.”

On his side’s display after the break, Edwards added: “They had some moments, they had the first five minutes in the second half where we just didn’t get the pressure on the ball.

"Then one or two things happened where we were able to get up the pitch and I thought we were in a lot of control.

"They had a big threat with their individuals they’ve got, the counter attack, they’ve got good players as we all know and even when they made the change to the back four and Ismaila (Sarr) comes on, we dealt with it very, very well.

"We shuffled the midfield a couple of times just to match them up, and our wingbacks had to go and press the full backs on the ball side, but we were able to deal with what they threw at us very, very well.