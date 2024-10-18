Luton defender faces 'significant' spell out as Edwards reveals team news for Watford clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters have three fresh injury concerns ahead of Hornets contest

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed that teenage defender Reuell Walters will be out for a number of months after breaking his foot following the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United earlier this month.

The 19-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer having opted to leave Arsenal in search of more regular first team football, and was certainly getting that, featuring in eight of Town’s opening nine games of the Championship campaign, making six starts. He completed 68 minutes in an unnatural left back role at Bramall Lane during the Hatters’ last fixture, but then having been called up to the England Elite League squad in the international break, returned to Bedfordshire for treatment.

Asked just what that was this afternoon, Edwards confirmed it would now lead to a lengthy absence for the youngster, saying: “Reuell had to pull out because after the Sheffield United game he was in a lot of pain and unfortunately he’s broken his foot so he’s going to be out for a significant amount of time. He’s had injuries before, but this is his first as a first team player now.

Reuell Walters is out of Luton's derby clash against Watford - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He’s been great, puts a brave face on, but it’s obviously really disappointing for him and for us. He’s made a really good start to life here at Luton, for a young player, in difficult circumstances over the first few months of the season. He’s been really, really good, so it’s difficult, but he’s been really positive. We don’t fully know when it happened, he was experiencing a bit of pain even as far back as the last international break. On scanning it, it was swollen and sore after the game, credit to him for battling through as long as he did, but it showed the break.”

Walters is one of two players that lined up against the Blades who are definitely out of this weekend’s match with fierce rivals Watford, centre half Teden Mengi also absent after he too pulled out of England duty with the U21s. Edwards continued: “Unfortunately Teden’s a no. He pulled his calf away with England. Hopefully it’s only three weeks or something like that and he’s already a week into that, so hopefully not too long."

In fact Town might have a very different looking defence at Kenilworth Road tomorrow, with centre half Mark McGuinness also a problem, forced to leave the Republic of Ireland camp after earning a first senior call-up due to an ankle issue suffered in training. Edwards said: “Macca came back early. We’ve given him as much time as possible, he hasn’t trained yet, so we’ll see.”

It does leave Luton down the bare bones defensively, as Amari’ Bell and Mads Andersen are both absent as well, meaning just Reece Burke, Tom Holmes and Joe Johnson are the only fit and available centre halves available. With that in mind, Edwards said: “Amari’s no, not yet, doing really well, but no. Mads, he’s doing all right, he’s out on the grass, not training with the team yet, but he’s outside running and getting there, so hopefully we can introduce him to the training again in the next week or so.

"We’ve got to deal with it, it’s a massive game and we’ve got to deal with it. A broken foot, someone goes away on international duty and rolls their ankle and pulls their calf, that’s out of our control as well, but there’s no complaints. I’ve never tried to hide behind that, there’s no excuses, so opportunities for maybe one or two others. We’ll see where we’re at and go and attack the game.”

There was at least some good news for Edwards though, the Town manager able to welcome back striker Carlton Morris and Tahith Chong to the squad along with Daiki Hashioka, the Japanese international not having featured at all this season due to calf injury suffered before the campaign began. He added: “Carlton’s okay, a good week of training, so that’s a positive. Chongy was because of the protocols, so he’s fine, he’s had a good 10 days or so training and Hashi has as well, so some silver linings to those clouds.

“Hashi’s had a difficult run of it since he’s come in. Difficult games last season and to play out of position at times, he gave us absolutely everything. When you’re coming in from another country anyway, it can be challenging to settle. So he’s a plus for us coming back and he’s brought some really good energy to the training group as well.”