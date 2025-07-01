Luton keeper joins newly-promoted Addicks for an undisclosed fee

Town stopper moves to the Valley

Luton Town have seen their third first team player in under a week depart Kenilworth Road, with goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski agreeing to move to Championship new-boys Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old arrived in Bedfordshire just before the start of the 2023-24 campaign, signing from Blackburn Rovers in time to make his Premier League debut during the opening day 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion. During an impressive debut season for the Hatters, the former Anderlecht, Kortrijk and Gent stopper quickly became a fans’ favourite with some impressive saves, none more so than a double stop in the home win over Crystal Palace that saw him recognised with the Castrol Save of the Month for November 2023, and the Premier League’s overall Save of the Season award.

His form also earned him a long-awaited first international cap for Belgium when coming on in the closing stages of a friendly with the Republic of Ireland, as he was also voted Players’ Player of the Year by his team-mates too. After a difficult season back in the Championship, Kaminski, who played 85 times for the club, did pick up the 2024/25 Diamond Player of the Season award in the same week that he lost his father, Jacek, with manager Matt Bloomfield travelling to Belgium to accompany him on the train journey back to play in the 1-0 win over Coventry three days later.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Town boss said: “Thomas is someone who I will always have the greatest respect for what he did for us at the end of last season, playing so soon after his father’s passing. I only want the best for Thomas and his family. He gave us everything in every game he played for us, and I will always watch his future career with real interest.”