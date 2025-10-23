Luton midfielder is feeling 'optimistic' under new boss Wilshere

Clark confident new manager can turn things around at Kenilworth Road

​Luton midfielder Jordan Clark is remaining optimistic about the future under new boss Jack Wilshere despite the Hatters going down to a thoroughly dispiriting 2-0 defeat against Mansfield in his first game in charge on Saturday.

With a huge level of excitement around Kenilworth Road going into the contest, that was quickly punctured when the Stags, who hadn’t kept a clean sheet away from home all season, coasted, particularly during the second period, to what was a thoroughly simple success. Although Wilshere, who replaced Matt Bloomfield in the dug-out, is untested as a manager, Clark believes that his playing career with Arsenal and England will definitely help him be able to inspire a Luton squad that is currently absolutely bereft of confidence.

With the Hatters travelling to Northampton Town this weekend, the long-serving player said: “I was proud of the first half, I thought we played really well, in good areas, had a couple of chances and the keeper pulled off a few good saves. I thought there were a lot of good things, there’s still a lot of things we need to work on and improve on which the staff will definitely do, but I’m very optimistic for the future especially with the new staff.

Luton boss Jack Wilshere gives out his instructions during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Mansfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He's just got that aura. When he came and trained a few years ago, it's Jack Wilshere the player, you want to impress him and now he's your boss you want to impress him. He's just raised everyone's levels a bit more. You could see the intensity in training this week has been really high. I thought you could feel it for maybe 25, 30 minutes of the first half, you could see the little things he’s worked on, trying to get everyone to simplify the game.

"It’s only been a few days and it's going to take time. You can’t click your fingers and expect to go out there and win four or five-nil which would have been nice, but it's not nice losing games. The gaffer can tap into his playing experiences and when he says little things, you think, if he can do it at his level then there's no reason not to do it at this level. He's got Powelly (Chris Powell, assistant) who's been here, there and everywhere, he's got such experience and when he speaks you listen.

"He's got that old head on his shoulders which the experience is so important. Tim (Corcoran, first team coach) and Dave (Bridges, first team coach) who have come in as well, two great guys who know this league. We've got a full week at it, we can get back in and keep working, keep tweaking little things we can get better at, so no excuses now, it's up to us and we’re optimistic, but we have to put the the work in going into a match-day, simple as that.”

With a huge fanfare surrounding the manager’s arrival, Town couldn’t transfer that energy to the pitch, as bar a 10-15 minute spell in the first half, when Clark himself was inches away from the opener, denied by a brilliant Liam Roberts’ save, and then winning a penalty only to see Nahki Wells fluff his line, the Hatters produced have yet another timid display, booed off after Mansfield barely had to work for their 2-0 victory, particularly in the final half an hour.

It meant Wilshere tasted defeat first up, which was annoying for Clark, who added: “I'm gutted for him as he’s brought a really good feel this week and he's only been here a couple of days. We were looking forward to it, we knew the crowd would be giving him a big ovation which they always do, they’re great, especially when new managers come in, it’s always a top atmosphere and we felt it.

"Obviously a bit of a slow start, it was an edgy game like it always is first five, 10 minutes and then I thought we grew into the game well. We had a few good chances, I had a couple of chances, the keeper’s pulled off a really good save and then when you get the penalty you think ‘get in there’. It's unlucky and you never blame anyone for missing a penalty as it takes a lot of courage to step up and take it, but it’s those little moments in football.

“There’s different ideas though, how to play, so you can use it as day one. A disappointing day one, but like I said, I’m feeling really optimistic. I felt good first half, the things that we working on in the first two or three days with the new staff, it felt like they were coming out on the pitch which was really good. It’s disappointing, but I’m optimistic for the future.”