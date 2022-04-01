Luton receive 2,554 tickets for Cardiff trip

Town head to Cardiff later this month

Luton have received an initial allocation of 2,554 tickets for their trip to Cardiff on Monday, April 18.

There is an option to book safe standing tickets for the game, as supporters who have requested an away season ticket will receive one ticket for the game (not safe standing).

Tickets are now available to Diamond season ticket holders and executive members at two per person from until close of business on Saturday, and can booked by phone on 01582 416976 or from the ticket office in person.

The remaining tickets will be available to season ticket holders at two tickets per person from Monday. April 4 until close of business on Thursday, April 7, with any remaining tickets on general sale from Friday, April 8 online, by phone and in person until 12 noon on Thursday, April 14.

Prices - Adult: £19. Seniors (60+): £16. 16-21: £10. U16s: £8

Ambulant supporters are charged at the age-related price with a carer free of charge with middle of full rate DLA or PIP.