Luton Town's first foray into the Premier League ended with a heavy defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this afternoon, but up until the last 10 minutes, the Hatters were right in it.

Trailing 2-0, the visitors won a penalty after Lewis Dunk handled substitute Jacob Brown's cross, with Carlton Morris stepping up to find the bottom corner and give the 3,001 travelling supporters hope of an unlikely point.

However, Brighton's extra quality then paid off in those closing stages, with Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson both finding the net, ensuring the Hatters left the south coast with nothing.

Tom Lockyer and Thomas Kaminski react to the Hatters conceding at Brighton - pic: Liam Smith

Boss Rob Edwards had given debuts to five of his summer signings, with Thomas Kaminski, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong and Ryan Giles all making their first starts, Marvelous Nakamba also in after making his move permanent from Aston Villa.

Recent addition Brown was on the bench, although Ross Barkley missed out after only just joining the club, as it was Brighton who threatened first, Dunk heading Mahmoud Dahoud's cross over at the back post.

Carlton Morris then got away on the left in Luton's only real foray during the opening exchanges, his cross well cut out by keeper Jason Steele.

The hosts should have gone ahead on six minutes, when Tom Lockyer made a terrific challenge on Danny Welbeck inside the box, the ball breaking for Pascal Gross who picked out Joao Pedro, the ex-Watford player scuffing horribly wide to the delight of the packed Hatters ranks behind the goal, who had quickly made him public enemy number one.

Welbeck's dipping volley from 20 yards didn't come down in time, as Luton made sure they got through the opening stanza unscathed, both wingbacks Giles and Kabore seeing dangerous deliveries cleared.

Kaminski was called into his first meaningful action, as with Welbeck getting away from Lockyer, his angled attempt was expertly handled by the Belgian.

He didn't need to worry about Dahoud's hopeful blast from range as Luton began to look assured in their new surroundings.

Just as they were settling down though, the deadlock was then broken when Brighton showed their extra quality going forwards.

Kaoru Mitoma found some space on the left and this time got his delivery spot on, Solly March escaping the attentions of Amari'i Bell to expertly cushion his header beyond Kaminski.

Town almost levelled immediately, Elijah Adebayo winning a corner and Giles' set-piece met by a powerful downward header from Morris that cannoned away off Steele, when either side of him and it was an equaliser.

Kabore curled over when the next dead-ball fell to him, as the woodwork prevented Albion from extending their lead, Pervis Estupinan picking out a stretching and unmarked Welbeck, whose attempt hit the post and bounced back into the arms of Kaminski.

Town, who had looked a danger when they got the ball wide, went close again, Giles hanging up a cross that saw Morris climb highest, but fail to pick out the bottom corner.

Luton had hoped the interval would quell Brighton's increasing dominance, but the Seagulls were on the front foot, Jan Paul van Hecke's header easy for Kaminski, Mpanzu back in the nick of time to get a crucial block on Pedro's effort.

Town were grateful to the outside of the post once more when Mads Andersen was booked for blocking Pedro and the quick free kick that followed saw Gross's attempt to catch out Kaminski but rebound off the foot of the woodwork.

The Luton stopper showed good reactions to beat away another effort from March when Brighton's players were queuing up to shoot, without any of them taking charge.

Edwards brought on Brown and Alfie Doughty midway through the half, with the former Stoke frontman almost having an instant impact, his cross-shot deflecting just beyond Morris at the far post.

Just as Luton's away end was starting to believe that an equaliser might be on,. Brighton appeared to put the game beyond doubt as with 20 minutes to go, Pedro latched on to a ball forward and went over inside the area, referee David Coote instantly blowing for a penalty.

Yes, Lockyer's arm was across the forward, but his dramatic fall to the ground was a bone of contention to the Town dug-out and Luton's captain himself, with VAR surprisingly opting to stick with the official's decision.

Kaminski was almost the hero, diving the right way, just unable to get enough on Pedro's effort, as it nestled in the back of the net.

With both sides starting to ring the changes, it was Luton who gave themselves a lifeline when Brown, who caught the eye with his pace and willingness to run on the right saw a cross cannon against the outstretched arm of Dunk, with Coote once more pointing to the spot.

After a VAR check, it was awarded, Morris's stuttering run enough to send Steele the wrong way and score what was Luton's first top flight goal since May 2, 1992, when Julian James had notched at Notts County.

With Brighton potentially seeing two points dropped, the hosts immediately went for the jugular to kill the game off, and did so courtesy of some very charitable defending from the visitors with five minutes left.

Trying to pass their way out from the back, Kaminski saved well from Estupinan, as Mpanzu's attempts to chest the ball when it was dropping out of the sky, teed up Simon Adingra, who rifled past Kaminski at his near post.

With the points safe, Brighton looked to add a further gloss, Republic of Ireland international now on, Evan Ferguson almost doing so with a terrific curling effort that smacked the inside of the post, Kaminski’s legs denying Gross.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were signalled and Luton almost made it an exciting final passage when sub Cauley Woodrow got up well, his header volleyed by Brown, Steele forced to flick it over the top.

Morris couldn’t quite keep his header down when Woodrow got up to knock the ball back to him, as Town did then concede a harsh fourth in stoppage time.

Dunk’s searching pass sent Estupinan away on the left and with Luton's defence backtracking, the Ecuadorian was able to send over a low cross that Ferguson slid home to seal the points.

Seagulls: Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk (C), James Milner (Joel Veltman 79), Solly March (Simon Adingra 73), Mahmoud Dahoud (Billy Gilmour 73), Joao Pedro (Julio Enciso 88), Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck (Evan Ferguson 74), Kaoru Mitoma, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan.

Subs not used: Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Steven Alzate, Facundo Buonanotte.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Mads Andersen (Chiedozie Obgene 76), Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Issa Kabore (Alfie Doughty 64), Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong (Luke Berry 88), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Cauley Woodrow 88), Ryan Giles, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 64), Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, John McAtee, Allan Campbell, Aidan Francis-Clarke.

Referee: David Coote.

B ooked: Estupinan 6, Mitoma 43, Andersen 50, Kabore 58.