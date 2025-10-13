Luton to face either Worthing or Forest Green in FA Cup first round
Luton Town have been drawn at home to either Worthing or Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round.
The Hatters, who were last involved at this stage of the competition back in 2018 when they beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals from Andrew Shinnie and Harry Cornick, should find out their opponents this evening when the fourth round qualifier takes place at Woodside Road in West Sussex. The hosts, who recently reappointed former manager Adam Hinshelwood are 16th in National League South, with their opponents second in the National League, having taken 29 points from 14 games with just one defeat, unbeaten on their travels so far.
The tie is scheduled to take place around the weekend of Saturday, November 1, with the full schedule and broadcast picks to be confirmed in due course. Winning clubs at this stage of the competition will receive £45,000 from the 2025-26 prize fund, with losing teams also picking up £15,000.
Full draw: Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town; Salford City v Lincoln City; Luton Town v Worthing or Forest Green Rovers; Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United or Accrington Stanley; Colchester United v MK Dons; Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County; Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead Town; Newport County v Gillingham; Cheltenham Town v Bradford City; Barnsley v York City;Reading v Carlisle United; Bromley v Bristol Rovers; Peterborough United v Cardiff City; Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town; Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers; Tamworth v Leyton Orient; Stevenage v Chesterfield; Boreham Wood v Crawley Town; Farnham Town or Sutton United v AFC Telford United; Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town; Chelmsford City v Braintree Town; Spennymoor Town v Barrow; Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle; FC Halifax Town v Exeter City; Slough Town v Altrincham or Harborough Town; Wealdstone v Southend United; Rotherham United v Swindon Town; Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet United; Buxton v Chatham Town; Burton Albion v Banbury United or St Albans City; Woking or Brackley Town v Notts County; Blackpool v Scunthorpe United; Cambridge United v Morecambe or Chester; AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead; Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town; Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City; South Shields v Shrewsbury Town; Fleetwood Town v Barnet; Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree; Eastleigh v Walsall.