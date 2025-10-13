Luton to face either Worthing or Forest Green in FA Cup first round

Home draw for the Hatters

The Hatters, who were last involved at this stage of the competition back in 2018 when they beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals from Andrew Shinnie and Harry Cornick, should find out their opponents this evening when the fourth round qualifier takes place at Woodside Road in West Sussex. The hosts, who recently reappointed former manager Adam Hinshelwood are 16th in National League South, with their opponents second in the National League, having taken 29 points from 14 games with just one defeat, unbeaten on their travels so far.