The Hatters face competition from one of their Championship rivals for one of their summer targets.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has already made a bold statement as he prepares for a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Hatters boss is determined to move on from his side’s play-off disappointment by boosting his ranks during the close-season in a bid to build on what has been an impressive performance in the Championship this season.

Speaking in the aftermath of the play-off semi-final defeat against Huddersfield Town, Jones said: “We’ll get stronger, we’re not resting on our laurels.

“We’ve got all those eight (of his injured players) to come back into the squad, to be fit and ready to start again. We want another crack at this. We want to add more quality to the squad, more competitiveness, everything.

“Certain things we can do better, we want to evolve, have a bit more quality but tonight we were outstanding.

“We have to push boundaries and now we’ve created expectations. It might not be possible, but we want to recruit. Our squad will be better, come June the 23rd, than it is now. I’m convinced of that. We go again.”

Jones is already looking to wrap up the signing of a player he knows well - but he faces competition from one Championship rival.

Luton Today looks at the transfer speculation surrounding the Hatters and a number of their fellow Championship clubs.

