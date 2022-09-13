Luton Town news: Ex-Hatters man wanted in Australia, Blackburn Rovers tie up deal

Luton Town are currently 8th in the table as they prepare to face Coventry City at home tomorrow.

The Hatters made the play-offs last term and have won twice out of their opening eight matches.

Nathan Jones’ side lost 2-1 against Wigan Athletic at Kenilworth Road in their last match.

Here is a look at the latest news coming from across the Championship....

Former Luton Town man could still be on the move

Former Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, who is currently on the books at Portsmouth, could be on the move and is still attracting interest from Australia (The News).

Middlesbrough injury blow

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan will miss the next matches before the international break. However, Paddy McNair has been training and is in contention to return against Cardiff tonight (Teeside Live).

Blackburn Rovers tie up deal

Blackburn Rovers have tied up a new deal for midfielder Adam Wharton and he has put pen-to-paper on a fresh five-year contract with the Lancashire outfit (Official club website).

Hull City not ruling out more additions

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze hasn’t ruled out the possibility of delving into the free agent market, despite bringing in 16 news faces over the summer (Hull Live).

Blackpool youngster pens contract

Blackpool right-back Jack Moore, who is 18-years-old, has committed his future to the Bloomfield Road club on a deal until June 2024 (Official club website).

West Brom land Australian ace

West Brom have completed the eye-catching addition of attacking midfielder Tom Rogic on a free transfer following his exit from Celtic earlier this summer (Official club website).

Sunderland pair tipped to suceed

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland pair Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut will succeed at the Stadium of Light and has said: Both are talented players, both should be able to comfortably handle the level and as I say, I hope Tony Mowbray does really, really well at Sunderland” (Football League World).

Cardiff City land defender