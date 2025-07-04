Luton Town unveil 'unique' new home kit for 2025-26 campaign

Second and third strips to be released soon

Luton Town have unveiled their new 2025-26 kit, the first in English football to be designed by sustainable performancewear brand Reflo, with their away and third strips to be revealed in the coming weeks.

A club statement on the design, which was modelled by first team members Kal Naismith and Zack Nelson, plus Ladies player Leyah Maddix, and will be available from the club shops, online and reflo.com before the opening League One fixture of the season against AFC Wimbledon on Friday, August 1, said: “The shirt is a first of its kind, designed with Reflo’s pioneering Reloop™ technology which offers the ability for a fully recyclable shirt solution that sets a new standard for sustainable teamwear in professional football.

“The bold new shirt reimagines an icon: deep, unmistakable Luton orange elevated with striking tonal graphics that symbolise continuous forward motion with a nod to the Club’s proud heritage, our passionate fanbase and our relentless drive towards a brighter future. A fresh bomber-style crew neck updates the look while staying true to the Hatters’ unmistakable identity.

“Released as part of the club’s first full season with Reflo as Official Teamwear Partner, the home kit embodies our commitment to progress on and off the pitch. Built from 100% recycled polyester and engineered with the ability to be mechanically recycled at the end of its life, it represents a meaningful solution to the 92 million tonnes of textiles that end up in landfill each year, transforming shirts into a circular product that can be reborn season after season.”

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet continued: “We are delighted to launch our new partnership with Reflo with this new, sustainable, unique kit. I, personally, love the design which is reminiscent of watching many of our 80s heroes. The design was supported by Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, who has been involved in the design process from the start and with the approval of all three kit designs, including one obvious deviation from our traditional branding.

"Supporters who have seen it already have been really impressed with the look, feel and quality. We now can’t wait to see our team play in it for the first time this weekend and we look forward to revealing the other designs in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Rory MacFadyen, co-founder and CMO of Reflo, added: “Luton Town are setting a new standard. This isn’t just a kit. It’s proof that innovation and legacy can work hand in hand. We’ve built them to perform, but more importantly, we’ve built them to last, avoid landfill and be reborn.

Luton Town have unveiled their new kit for the 2025-26 season - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

"This is the future of teamwear, and we’re proud to build it together with Luton. Reflo’s mission goes beyond 90 minutes, aiming to leave a lasting impact for fans, players, and the planet. Not only do they manufacture products from recycled plastics to prevent them going to landfill but Reflo will also plant a tree for every product sold.”