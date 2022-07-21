The Championship returns next week.

Luton Town take on Birmingham City at home next weekend to kick-start the 2022/23 season.

Nathan Jones’ side made the play-offs last term against the odds but ended up losing over two legs to Huddersfield Town, who then were defeat by Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

It was an impressive campaign for the Hatters and they will be looking for more of the same next time around.

The Bedfordshire outfit have delved into the transfer market to sign Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty, Louie Watson and Ethan Horvath to freshen up their ranks.

Luton continue to impress on a tight budget and are a great example to lower league clubs who are eager to rise up the football pyramid over the next few years but perhaps don’t have the financial power of other teams.

How does their squad value on fantasy football compare to their league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

1. 24. Millwall Overall squad value: £104m, Number of players: 18, Average player value: £5.8m, Most valuable player: Zain Flemming (£7.5m) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. 23. Reading Overall squad value: £106m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5m, Most valuable player: Lucas Joao (£7.5m) Photo: Nick Potts Photo Sales

3. 22. QPR Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5.1m, Most valuable player: Chris Willock (£8.5m) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4. 21. Blackburn Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 19, Average player value: £5.7m, Most valuable player: Ben Brereton-Diaz (£10m) Photo Sales