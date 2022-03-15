Luton Town’s promotion rivals suffer double injury blow, Fulham eye ex-FC Twente ace

Luton Town suffered a 2-1 defeat last weekend, losing at home to Queens Park Rangers.

The Hatters dominated the play and went into the break a goal up thanks to Cameron Jerome's effort, but a second-half comeback from the visitors saw them snatch victory with two second half goals.

The result saw Luton end the weekend still outside of the play-off places, but slip-ups from their fellow promotion chasing sides means they're still just missing out on the top six.

Speaking after the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: "I feel low, I’ve got to be honest with you, the manner of it, just disappointed.

The decisions to give them the goals were poor, I felt we were decent all afternoon, we were excellent first half and this is a tough one to take.

“These never have got to to play well to beat us. I don’t know what it is, because we have chance after chance against them away from home, and we gift them the goals and then here exactly the same.

“Just stay on your feet, you don’t have to dive in, so I’m just disappointed with the goals, it’s killed me and I’m finding it hard to speak.

Next up, Luton take on Preston North End tomorrow evening, and will be out for revenge after losing 2-0 away to the Lilywhites in the corresponding fixture last October.

