Town chief castigates some 'horrific performances' as he felt Rangers midfielder Chair should have been sent off for raising his hands

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

Town chief Nathan Jones felt QPR midfielder Ilias Chair should have been sent off during this afternoon's 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

On the stroke of half time, the talented Moroccan international, clearly frustrated by his side's display, raised his hands to centre half Tom Lockyer and was called back by referee Josh Smith.

However, the officiall only issued Chair with a yellow card for the offence, as discussing it afterwards, Jones said: "If you raise your hands, put them in someone’s face, you get sent off.

"Why he didn’t? He felt it wasn’t malicious."

Asked if he agreed with the decision, Jones continued: "No. If you raise your hands and put them in someone’s face, you get sent off.

“Whether that was a turning point, I don’t know, those decisions went against us.

“To be fair, I can’t comment on it, but there were some absolutely horrific performances out there.

Giving his view of the incident, Welsh international Lockyer added: "I'm not really too sure, I can’t remember exactly what happened but he turned around and poked me in the eye, which is a bit of a weird one.

“The ref said there was no intent or force.

"Apparently he was looking straight at it, so we have to go with that.