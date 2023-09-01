Kenilworth Road is making its Premier League debut as Luton Town face West Ham . The Hatters were due to host Burnley in the second round of top-flight fixtures but were forced to postpone the match as work continued to ensure the side's home ground met Premier League requirements.

Having played host to a midweek Carabao Cup tie, which Luton Town won 3-2 over Gillingham, the ground is now ready for the big time with the new Bobbers Stand standing erect over the pitch.

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet has asked for patience as the club adjusts to the new facilities. Mr Sweet told the BBC : "To get feedback from those people is really, really important to us. On Friday we'll do the whole thing again with match ticket holders where there's 100% capacity and then we'll learn more.

"There is going to be a lot of change going on here. Within a couple of games, it will all settle down to a behaviour and a habit and you'll love it again - I hope - that's what we're going to aim for."

In preparation for the big Premier League fixture, here are 13 photos of Kenilworth Road from its midweek action so fans know what to expect.

