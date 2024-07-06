Luton's opening day opponents Burnley appoint ex-England international to replace Vincent Kompany

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parker named as new Clarets chief

Luton’s opening day opponents Burnley have appointed ex-Fulham and AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as the club’s new head coach.

Following Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, the Clarets had been searching for a replacement and have now settled on the 43-year-old, who has already won two promotions to the Premier League with both the Cottagers and the Cherries. The former midfielder, who also had a short stint in charge of Belgian Pro League champions FC Brugge, enjoyed a fine playing career as well, with spells at Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs, winning 18 England caps as well.

Parker’s first league game will be at Kenilworth Road, the match televised live on Sky Sports on Monday, August 12, and talking to the club’s official website about his new job, he said: “I’m really pleased to be here. I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.”

Scott Parker has taken over as Burnley manager - pic: Liam Smith

“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work. For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”