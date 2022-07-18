Luton's pre-season trip to Peterborough is switched due to extreme heat

Hatters will head to Peterborough on Wednesday night

Luton’s pre-season friendly trip to Peterborough United has been switched to Wednesday, July 20, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match was originally supposed to take place tomorrow evening, but has been pushed back 24 hours due to the extreme heat.

A club statement said: “All tickets brought for the fixture WILL remain valid.

“Any supporters who have purchased tickets that cannot attend the fixture on Wednesday should contact the Luton Ticket Office from 10am today.

“Tickets will remain on sale until 12pm on Wednesday and Season Card holders can still take advantage of the price save in advance of the game.”

Season Card Holder Prices

Non-Season Card Holder Prices in advance

Adult: £14; Seniors (65+): £12; U24s: £9; U18s: £4; U12s: £1.

Non-Season Card Holder Prices (On the day)

Adult: £16; Seniors (65+): £14; U24s: £10; U18s: £5; U12s: £3.